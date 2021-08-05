Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Earnings results for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.44.

Primerica last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica has generated $9.70 earnings per share over the last year ($10.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for Primerica are expected to grow by 11.41% in the coming year, from $11.13 to $12.40 per share. Primerica has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Primerica will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Primerica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $171.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.18%. The high price target for PRI is $188.00 and the low price target for PRI is $140.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Primerica has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $171.50, Primerica has a forecasted upside of 17.2% from its current price of $146.35. Primerica has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica pays a meaningful dividend of 1.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Primerica has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Primerica is 19.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Primerica will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.16% next year. This indicates that Primerica will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

In the past three months, Primerica insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,658,622.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Primerica is held by insiders. 89.36% of the stock of Primerica is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Primerica (NYSE:PRI



Earnings for Primerica are expected to grow by 11.41% in the coming year, from $11.13 to $12.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Primerica is 14.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Primerica is 14.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Primerica has a P/B Ratio of 3.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

