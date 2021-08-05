Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Earnings results for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Progyny last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business earned $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.8. Earnings for Progyny are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.56 per share. Progyny has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Progyny will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:45 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 973-528-0005 with passcode “265484”.

Analyst Opinion on Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Progyny in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.11%. The high price target for PGNY is $64.00 and the low price target for PGNY is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Progyny has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.40, Progyny has a forecasted downside of 22.1% from its current price of $55.72. Progyny has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny does not currently pay a dividend. Progyny does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

In the past three months, Progyny insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $89,855,918.00 in company stock. 19.40% of the stock of Progyny is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 81.80% of the stock of Progyny is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY



Earnings for Progyny are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Progyny is 97.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Progyny is 97.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.71. Progyny has a P/B Ratio of 28.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

