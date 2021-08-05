Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Earnings results for Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.77.

Quidel last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The business earned $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel has generated $19.55 earnings per share over the last year ($21.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for Quidel are expected to decrease by -41.59% in the coming year, from $8.03 to $4.69 per share. Quidel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Quidel will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 929-458-6194 with passcode “080478”.

Analyst Opinion on Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quidel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $145.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.52%. The high price target for QDEL is $219.00 and the low price target for QDEL is $80.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Quidel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.00, Quidel has a forecasted upside of 2.5% from its current price of $141.44. Quidel has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel does not currently pay a dividend. Quidel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

In the past three months, Quidel insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $113,260.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Quidel is held by insiders. 84.04% of the stock of Quidel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL



Earnings for Quidel are expected to decrease by -41.59% in the coming year, from $8.03 to $4.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Quidel is 6.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Quidel is 6.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.71. Quidel has a PEG Ratio of 0.70. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Quidel has a P/B Ratio of 4.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here