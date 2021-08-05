How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Earnings results for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

RBC Bearings last announced its earnings results on May 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Its revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings has generated $3.87 earnings per share over the last year ($3.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.3. Earnings for RBC Bearings are expected to grow by 13.84% in the coming year, from $4.48 to $5.10 per share. RBC Bearings has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. RBC Bearings will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9469440”.

Analyst Opinion on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RBC Bearings in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $225.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.20%. The high price target for ROLL is $225.00 and the low price target for ROLL is $225.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings does not currently pay a dividend. RBC Bearings does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

In the past three months, RBC Bearings insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,576,304.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of RBC Bearings is held by insiders. 98.56% of the stock of RBC Bearings is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL



Earnings for RBC Bearings are expected to grow by 13.84% in the coming year, from $4.48 to $5.10 per share. The P/E ratio of RBC Bearings is 64.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of RBC Bearings is 64.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.92. RBC Bearings has a P/B Ratio of 4.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

