Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Earnings results for Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Resideo Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year ($0.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.1. Earnings for Resideo Technologies are expected to grow by 22.54% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.74 per share. Resideo Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Resideo Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Resideo Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.03%. The high price target for REZI is $33.00 and the low price target for REZI is $25.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Resideo Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Resideo Technologies has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $30.86. Resideo Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Resideo Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

In the past three months, Resideo Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $62,816.00 in company stock. Only 0.66% of the stock of Resideo Technologies is held by insiders. 91.26% of the stock of Resideo Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI



Earnings for Resideo Technologies are expected to grow by 22.54% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Resideo Technologies is 41.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Resideo Technologies is 41.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.92. Resideo Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

