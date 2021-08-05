Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Earnings results for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.6800000000000002.

SeaWorld Entertainment last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company earned $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. Its revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. SeaWorld Entertainment has generated ($3.94) earnings per share over the last year (($3.84) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SeaWorld Entertainment are expected to grow by 93.28% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $2.30 per share. SeaWorld Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. SeaWorld Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158333”.

Analyst Opinion on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.40%. The high price target for SEAS is $74.00 and the low price target for SEAS is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SeaWorld Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.89, SeaWorld Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 15.4% from its current price of $45.83. SeaWorld Entertainment has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. SeaWorld Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

In the past three months, SeaWorld Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,882,556.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of SeaWorld Entertainment is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS



Earnings for SeaWorld Entertainment are expected to grow by 93.28% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of SeaWorld Entertainment is -11.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SeaWorld Entertainment is -11.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here