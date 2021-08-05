How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Earnings results for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Select Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Its revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($2.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Earnings for Select Medical are expected to grow by 13.67% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.91 per share. Select Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Select Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5819078”.

Analyst Opinion on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Select Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.64%. The high price target for SEM is $50.00 and the low price target for SEM is $34.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Select Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical pays a meaningful dividend of 1.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Select Medical has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Select Medical is 26.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Select Medical will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.18% next year. This indicates that Select Medical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

In the past three months, Select Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,030,233.00 in company stock. 18.80% of the stock of Select Medical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 76.07% of the stock of Select Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM



Earnings for Select Medical are expected to grow by 13.67% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Select Medical is 16.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Select Medical is 16.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.71. Select Medical has a PEG Ratio of 1.03. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Select Medical has a P/B Ratio of 4.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

