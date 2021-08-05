Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Earnings results for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Shake Shack last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm earned $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Its revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Shake Shack are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.49 per share. Shake Shack has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Shake Shack will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720728”.

Analyst Opinion on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shake Shack in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.43%. The high price target for SHAK is $150.00 and the low price target for SHAK is $64.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Shake Shack has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.94, Shake Shack has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $93.09. Shake Shack has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack does not currently pay a dividend. Shake Shack does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

In the past three months, Shake Shack insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $310,361.00 in company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of Shake Shack is held by insiders. 84.18% of the stock of Shake Shack is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK



Earnings for Shake Shack are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Shake Shack is -87.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Shake Shack is -87.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Shake Shack has a P/B Ratio of 8.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

