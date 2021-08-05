How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Earnings results for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Shift4 Payments last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Its revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year (($1.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Shift4 Payments are expected to grow by 251.85% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.95 per share. Shift4 Payments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Shift4 Payments will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shift4 Payments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.12%. The high price target for FOUR is $101.00 and the low price target for FOUR is $55.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shift4 Payments does not currently pay a dividend. Shift4 Payments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Shift4 Payments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $94,459,451.00 in company stock. 38.03% of the stock of Shift4 Payments is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.38% of the stock of Shift4 Payments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Shift4 Payments are expected to grow by 251.85% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Shift4 Payments is -83.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Shift4 Payments is -83.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Shift4 Payments has a P/B Ratio of 10.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

