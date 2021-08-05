Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Spire (NYSE:SR)

Earnings results for Spire (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Spire last released its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Its revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has generated $3.76 earnings per share over the last year ($2.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Earnings for Spire are expected to grow by 0.45% in the coming year, from $4.41 to $4.43 per share. Spire has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Spire will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157704”.

Analyst Opinion on Spire (NYSE:SR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spire in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.92%. The high price target for SR is $83.00 and the low price target for SR is $67.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spire has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.75, Spire has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $73.15. Spire has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Spire (NYSE:SR)

Spire is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.66%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Spire has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Spire is 69.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Spire will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.69% next year. This indicates that Spire will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Spire (NYSE:SR)

In the past three months, Spire insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $448,380.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Spire is held by insiders. 82.07% of the stock of Spire is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spire (NYSE:SR



Earnings for Spire are expected to grow by 0.45% in the coming year, from $4.41 to $4.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Spire is 25.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Spire is 25.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.87. Spire has a PEG Ratio of 2.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Spire has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

