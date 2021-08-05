Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

Earnings results for SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

SPX last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. Its revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. SPX has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year ($2.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Earnings for SPX are expected to grow by 18.14% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.80 per share. SPX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. SPX will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:45 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4729537”.

Analyst Opinion on SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SPX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.92%. The high price target for SPXC is $72.00 and the low price target for SPXC is $72.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SPX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.00, SPX has a forecasted upside of 9.9% from its current price of $65.50. SPX has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX does not currently pay a dividend. SPX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

In the past three months, SPX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.92% of the stock of SPX is held by insiders. 90.61% of the stock of SPX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SPX (NYSE:SPXC



Earnings for SPX are expected to grow by 18.14% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of SPX is 29.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.58. The P/E ratio of SPX is 29.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 27.93. SPX has a PEG Ratio of 1.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SPX has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here