Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Earnings results for Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.11.

Stamps.com last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business earned $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Stamps.com has generated $10.42 earnings per share over the last year ($10.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3. Earnings for Stamps.com are expected to grow by 6.17% in the coming year, from $6.48 to $6.88 per share. Stamps.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stamps.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $330.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.80%. The high price target for STMP is $330.00 and the low price target for STMP is $330.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Stamps.com has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $330.00, Stamps.com has a forecasted upside of 0.8% from its current price of $327.38.

Dividend Strength: Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com does not currently pay a dividend. Stamps.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

In the past three months, Stamps.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $50,211,840.00 in company stock. Only 6.53% of the stock of Stamps.com is held by insiders. 85.55% of the stock of Stamps.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP



Earnings for Stamps.com are expected to grow by 6.17% in the coming year, from $6.48 to $6.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Stamps.com is 32.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Stamps.com is 32.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 46.88. Stamps.com has a P/B Ratio of 6.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

