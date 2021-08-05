Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Earnings results for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Starwood Property Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business earned $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Starwood Property Trust has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($1.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Earnings for Starwood Property Trust are expected to grow by 6.74% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.06 per share. Starwood Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Starwood Property Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720976”.

Analyst Opinion on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Starwood Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.25%. The high price target for STWD is $29.00 and the low price target for STWD is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Starwood Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.13, Starwood Property Trust has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $26.02. Starwood Property Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.38%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Starwood Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Starwood Property Trust is 102.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Starwood Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.20% in the coming year. This indicates that Starwood Property Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

In the past three months, Starwood Property Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,014,220.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Starwood Property Trust is held by insiders. 46.09% of the stock of Starwood Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD



Earnings for Starwood Property Trust are expected to grow by 6.74% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Starwood Property Trust is 14.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Starwood Property Trust is 14.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Starwood Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

