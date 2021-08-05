, Will stock surge before Earnings results? STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Earnings results for STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

STORE Capital last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. STORE Capital has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. Earnings for STORE Capital are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.07 per share. STORE Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. STORE Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158536”.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STORE Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.15%. The high price target for STOR is $39.00 and the low price target for STOR is $32.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

STORE Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.22, STORE Capital has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $35.93. STORE Capital has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

STORE Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. STORE Capital has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of STORE Capital is 78.69%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, STORE Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.57% next year. This indicates that STORE Capital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, STORE Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.88% of the stock of STORE Capital is held by insiders. 85.38% of the stock of STORE Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for STORE Capital are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of STORE Capital is 45.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of STORE Capital is 45.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. STORE Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

