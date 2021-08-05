Earnings and Growth Analysis : Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Earnings results for Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Switch last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm earned $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Its revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Switch has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.4. Earnings for Switch are expected to grow by 13.79% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.33 per share. Switch has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Switch will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Switch in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.16%. The high price target for SWCH is $24.00 and the low price target for SWCH is $20.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Switch has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.80, Switch has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $20.73. Switch has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch has a dividend yield of 0.97%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Switch has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Switch is 95.24%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Switch will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.61% next year. This indicates that Switch will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

In the past three months, Switch insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $31,162,988.00 in company stock. 29.18% of the stock of Switch is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 40.00% of the stock of Switch is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Switch (NYSE:SWCH



Earnings for Switch are expected to grow by 13.79% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Switch is 86.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Switch is 86.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.49. Switch has a P/B Ratio of 8.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

