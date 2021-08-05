Wall street estimates Earnings report Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Earnings results for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Synaptics last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business earned $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Its revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has generated $4.21 earnings per share over the last year ($4.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Earnings for Synaptics are expected to grow by 9.35% in the coming year, from $6.63 to $7.25 per share. Synaptics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Synaptics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “9299775”.

Analyst Opinion on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synaptics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $158.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.77%. The high price target for SYNA is $200.00 and the low price target for SYNA is $90.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics does not currently pay a dividend. Synaptics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

In the past three months, Synaptics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $351,115.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Synaptics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA



Earnings for Synaptics are expected to grow by 9.35% in the coming year, from $6.63 to $7.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Synaptics is 35.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.18. The P/E ratio of Synaptics is 35.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.37. Synaptics has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synaptics has a P/B Ratio of 6.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

