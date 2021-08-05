Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Earnings results for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TAL Education Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 792.15%. The high price target for TAL is $108.00 and the low price target for TAL is $6.90. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. TAL Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

In the past three months, TAL Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.81% of the stock of TAL Education Group is held by insiders. 54.41% of the stock of TAL Education Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL



Earnings for TAL Education Group are expected to grow by 400.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of TAL Education Group is -31.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TAL Education Group is -31.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TAL Education Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TAL Education Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

