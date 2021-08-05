may delivered a positive earnings surprise Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Earnings results for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Targa Resources last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.0. Earnings for Targa Resources are expected to grow by 33.78% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.98 per share. Targa Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Targa Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Targa Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.22%. The high price target for TRGP is $57.00 and the low price target for TRGP is $19.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Targa Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Targa Resources is 38.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Targa Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.20% next year. This indicates that Targa Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

In the past three months, Targa Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,312,283.00 in company stock. Only 1.69% of the stock of Targa Resources is held by insiders. 85.06% of the stock of Targa Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP



Earnings for Targa Resources are expected to grow by 33.78% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Targa Resources is 48.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Targa Resources is 48.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.30. Targa Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

