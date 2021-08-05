Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Earnings results for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Teradata last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year ($0.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.3. Earnings for Teradata are expected to decrease by -10.48% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $0.94 per share. Teradata has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Teradata will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teradata in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.74%. The high price target for TDC is $70.00 and the low price target for TDC is $17.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata does not currently pay a dividend. Teradata does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

In the past three months, Teradata insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,420,070.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Teradata is held by insiders. 93.42% of the stock of Teradata is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teradata (NYSE:TDC



Earnings for Teradata are expected to decrease by -10.48% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Teradata is 513.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Teradata is 513.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.47. Teradata has a PEG Ratio of 1.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teradata has a P/B Ratio of 14.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

