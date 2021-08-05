Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Earnings results for Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Terminix Global last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Its revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Terminix Global has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($4.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for Terminix Global are expected to grow by 13.38% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.61 per share. Terminix Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Terminix Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21995995”.

Analyst Opinion on Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Terminix Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.60%. The high price target for TMX is $63.00 and the low price target for TMX is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global does not currently pay a dividend. Terminix Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

In the past three months, Terminix Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Terminix Global is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX



Earnings for Terminix Global are expected to grow by 13.38% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Terminix Global is 12.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Terminix Global is 12.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.92. Terminix Global has a PEG Ratio of 2.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Terminix Global has a P/B Ratio of 2.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

