Earnings and Growth Analysis : Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Earnings results for Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Trupanion last posted its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The business earned $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Trupanion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.37) per share. Trupanion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Trupanion will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720129”.

Analyst Opinion on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trupanion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.96%. The high price target for TRUP is $150.00 and the low price target for TRUP is $50.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trupanion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.50, Trupanion has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $115.93. Trupanion has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion does not currently pay a dividend. Trupanion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

In the past three months, Trupanion insiders have sold 58.88% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,432,800.00 in company stock and sold $2,276,435.00 in company stock. Only 6.77% of the stock of Trupanion is held by insiders. 77.35% of the stock of Trupanion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP



Earnings for Trupanion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Trupanion is -269.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trupanion is -269.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trupanion has a P/B Ratio of 12.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

