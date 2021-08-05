Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Earnings results for TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46.

TuSimple last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $5.97. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. TuSimple has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for TuSimple are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.65) to ($1.95) per share. TuSimple has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. TuSimple will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TuSimple in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.80%. The high price target for TSP is $78.70 and the low price target for TSP is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TuSimple has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.15, TuSimple has a forecasted upside of 51.8% from its current price of $37.65. TuSimple has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple does not currently pay a dividend. TuSimple does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

In the past three months, TuSimple insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP



Earnings for TuSimple are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.65) to ($1.95) per share.

