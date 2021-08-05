Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

Earnings results for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

United States Cellular last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. United States Cellular has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year ($2.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Earnings for United States Cellular are expected to grow by 10.17% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.95 per share. United States Cellular has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. United States Cellular will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United States Cellular in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.54%. The high price target for USM is $50.00 and the low price target for USM is $31.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

United States Cellular has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular does not currently pay a dividend. United States Cellular does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

In the past three months, United States Cellular insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,052.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of United States Cellular is held by insiders. Only 16.64% of the stock of United States Cellular is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM



Earnings for United States Cellular are expected to grow by 10.17% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.95 per share. The P/E ratio of United States Cellular is 13.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.04. The P/E ratio of United States Cellular is 13.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 54.26. United States Cellular has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

