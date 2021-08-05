Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Earnings results for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Ventas last released its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.85. The firm earned $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Its revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year (($0.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ventas are expected to grow by 8.59% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.16 per share. Ventas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 6th, 2021. Ventas will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “1487218”.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ventas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.40%. The high price target for VTR is $71.00 and the low price target for VTR is $43.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ventas has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.31, Ventas has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $58.72. Ventas has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Ventas pays a meaningful dividend of 3.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ventas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ventas is 54.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ventas will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.96% next year. This indicates that Ventas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Ventas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,103,806.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Ventas is held by insiders. 91.06% of the stock of Ventas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Ventas are expected to grow by 8.59% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Ventas is -234.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ventas is -234.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ventas has a PEG Ratio of 5.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ventas has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

