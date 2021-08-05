Earnings and Growth Analysis : Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Earnings results for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Viasat last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Viasat has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year ($0.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.8. Earnings for Viasat are expected to grow by 36.84% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.52 per share. Viasat has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Viasat will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8959195”.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viasat in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.56%. The high price target for VSAT is $90.00 and the low price target for VSAT is $45.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Viasat has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.20, Viasat has a forecasted upside of 32.6% from its current price of $48.43. Viasat has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Viasat does not currently pay a dividend. Viasat does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Viasat insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of Viasat is held by insiders. 82.82% of the stock of Viasat is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Viasat are expected to grow by 36.84% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Viasat is 1,210.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.24. The P/E ratio of Viasat is 1,210.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 48.16. Viasat has a PEG Ratio of 5.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Viasat has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

