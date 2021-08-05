Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Earnings results for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Virgin Galactic last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Virgin Galactic has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($1.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Virgin Galactic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.59) per share. Virgin Galactic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Virgin Galactic will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.96%. The high price target for SPCE is $51.00 and the low price target for SPCE is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic does not currently pay a dividend. Virgin Galactic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

In the past three months, Virgin Galactic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Virgin Galactic is held by insiders. Only 20.89% of the stock of Virgin Galactic is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE



Earnings for Virgin Galactic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.59) per share. The P/E ratio of Virgin Galactic is -20.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Virgin Galactic has a P/B Ratio of 14.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

