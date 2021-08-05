Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Earnings results for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Vistra last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.87. The company earned $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year (($3.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vistra are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to $2.68 per share. Vistra has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Vistra will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vistra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.93%. The high price target for VST is $31.00 and the low price target for VST is $22.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vistra has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Vistra has a forecasted upside of 31.9% from its current price of $18.95. Vistra has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra pays a meaningful dividend of 3.13%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vistra has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vistra is 40.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vistra will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.39% next year. This indicates that Vistra will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vistra (NYSE:VST)

In the past three months, Vistra insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $682,270.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.89% of the stock of Vistra is held by insiders. 87.60% of the stock of Vistra is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vistra (NYSE:VST



Earnings for Vistra are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Vistra is -6.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vistra has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

