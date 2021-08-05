Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Earnings results for Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Vonage last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Its revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Vonage has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vonage are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.28 per share. Vonage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Vonage will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13714228”.

Analyst Opinion on Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vonage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.72, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.67%. The high price target for VG is $17.00 and the low price target for VG is $12.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vonage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.72, Vonage has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $14.48. Vonage has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage does not currently pay a dividend. Vonage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

In the past three months, Vonage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,006,000.00 in company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of Vonage is held by insiders. 91.34% of the stock of Vonage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG



Earnings for Vonage are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Vonage is -111.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vonage is -111.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vonage has a PEG Ratio of 14.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vonage has a P/B Ratio of 5.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

