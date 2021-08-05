Earnings : What to expect Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Earnings results for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.95.

Walker & Dunlop last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm earned $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Walker & Dunlop has generated $7.69 earnings per share over the last year ($7.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Walker & Dunlop are expected to grow by 5.29% in the coming year, from $8.50 to $8.95 per share. Walker & Dunlop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Walker & Dunlop will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Walker & Dunlop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.59%. The high price target for WD is $147.00 and the low price target for WD is $90.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Walker & Dunlop has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop pays a meaningful dividend of 1.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Walker & Dunlop has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Walker & Dunlop is 26.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Walker & Dunlop will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.35% next year. This indicates that Walker & Dunlop will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

In the past three months, Walker & Dunlop insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.75% of the stock of Walker & Dunlop is held by insiders. 72.80% of the stock of Walker & Dunlop is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD



Earnings for Walker & Dunlop are expected to grow by 5.29% in the coming year, from $8.50 to $8.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Walker & Dunlop is 12.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.04. The P/E ratio of Walker & Dunlop is 12.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.04. Walker & Dunlop has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

