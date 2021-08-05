Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Earnings results for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

WESCO International last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The business earned $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has generated $4.37 earnings per share over the last year ($1.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.5. Earnings for WESCO International are expected to grow by 16.69% in the coming year, from $7.25 to $8.46 per share. WESCO International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. WESCO International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158246”.

Analyst Opinion on WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WESCO International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.74%. The high price target for WCC is $130.00 and the low price target for WCC is $45.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WESCO International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.88, WESCO International has a forecasted upside of 0.7% from its current price of $108.08. WESCO International has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International does not currently pay a dividend. WESCO International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

In the past three months, WESCO International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,704,013.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of WESCO International is held by insiders. 91.80% of the stock of WESCO International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC



Earnings for WESCO International are expected to grow by 16.69% in the coming year, from $7.25 to $8.46 per share. The P/E ratio of WESCO International is 74.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of WESCO International is 74.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.48. WESCO International has a PEG Ratio of 1.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. WESCO International has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

