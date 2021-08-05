Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

Earnings results for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

WillScot Mobile Mini last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm earned $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year ($0.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.3. Earnings for WillScot Mobile Mini are expected to grow by 40.24% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $1.15 per share. WillScot Mobile Mini has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. WillScot Mobile Mini will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WillScot Mobile Mini in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.96%. The high price target for WSC is $35.00 and the low price target for WSC is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WillScot Mobile Mini has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini does not currently pay a dividend. WillScot Mobile Mini does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

In the past three months, WillScot Mobile Mini insiders have sold 118,207.92% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $560,800.00 in company stock and sold $663,470,812.00 in company stock. 23.04% of the stock of WillScot Mobile Mini is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 80.97% of the stock of WillScot Mobile Mini is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC



Earnings for WillScot Mobile Mini are expected to grow by 40.24% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of WillScot Mobile Mini is 65.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of WillScot Mobile Mini is 65.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 36.95. WillScot Mobile Mini has a PEG Ratio of 1.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. WillScot Mobile Mini has a P/B Ratio of 3.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

