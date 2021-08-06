CVR ENERGY (NYSE:CVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year (($2.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CVR Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.15) to $1.13 per share. CVR Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CVR ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CVR Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CVR Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CVI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ENVISTA (NYSE:NVST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVST)

Envista last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year ($0.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.9. Earnings for Envista are expected to grow by 8.42% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.06 per share. Envista has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENVISTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVST)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Envista in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Envista stock.

GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT (NYSE:GMRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Global Medical REIT has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Global Medical REIT are expected to grow by 14.13% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.05 per share. Global Medical REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GMRE)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Global Medical REIT in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Global Medical REIT stock.

ENTERGY (NYSE:ETR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Entergy has generated $5.66 earnings per share over the last year ($7.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Earnings for Entergy are expected to grow by 5.18% in the coming year, from $5.99 to $6.30 per share. Entergy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ETR)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entergy in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Entergy stock.

