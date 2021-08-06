DOUGLAS DYNAMICS (NYSE:PLOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics last issued its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The company earned $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Dynamics has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year ($1.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Earnings for Douglas Dynamics are expected to grow by 13.25% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.88 per share. Douglas Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOUGLAS DYNAMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLOW)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Douglas Dynamics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Douglas Dynamics stock.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NCR)

NCR last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year (($0.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NCR are expected to grow by 30.07% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.59 per share. NCR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NCR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NCR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NCR in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NCR stock.

SLR INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:SLRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. SLR Investment has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($2.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Earnings for SLR Investment are expected to grow by 10.46% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.69 per share. SLR Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SLR INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLRC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SLR Investment in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SLR Investment stock.

AGILON HEALTH (NYSE:AGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.74. agilon health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for agilon health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.08) per share. agilon health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGILON HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for agilon health in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” agilon health stock.

