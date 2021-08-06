BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL (NASDAQ:TCPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Earnings for BlackRock TCP Capital are expected to grow by 4.55% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.38 per share. BlackRock TCP Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCPC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BlackRock TCP Capital stock.

HOULIHAN LOKEY (NYSE:HLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Houlihan Lokey has generated $4.62 earnings per share over the last year ($5.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Earnings for Houlihan Lokey are expected to grow by 1.64% in the coming year, from $4.27 to $4.34 per share. Houlihan Lokey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOULIHAN LOKEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Houlihan Lokey in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Houlihan Lokey stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HLI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES (NYSE:AHH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Armada Hoffler Properties has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.7. Earnings for Armada Hoffler Properties are expected to decrease by -3.92% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $0.98 per share. Armada Hoffler Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AHH)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Armada Hoffler Properties stock.

CERIDIAN HCM (NYSE:CDAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ceridian HCM has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ceridian HCM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.32 per share. Ceridian HCM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CERIDIAN HCM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CDAY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ceridian HCM in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ceridian HCM stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CDAY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

