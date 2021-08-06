HORACE MANN EDUCATORS (NYSE:HMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators last posted its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm earned $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Horace Mann Educators has generated $3.40 earnings per share over the last year ($4.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for Horace Mann Educators are expected to decrease by -6.42% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $3.35 per share. Horace Mann Educators has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Horace Mann Educators in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Horace Mann Educators stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HMN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FCNCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares last released its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares has generated $47.50 earnings per share over the last year ($57.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Earnings for First Citizens BancShares are expected to grow by 74.80% in the coming year, from $46.08 to $80.55 per share. First Citizens BancShares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Citizens BancShares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Citizens BancShares stock.

TPG RE FINANCE TRUST (NYSE:TRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year ($1.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for TPG RE Finance Trust are expected to grow by 2.70% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.14 per share. TPG RE Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TPG RE Finance Trust stock.

ALBEMARLE (NYSE:ALB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Albemarle has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year ($3.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.3. Earnings for Albemarle are expected to grow by 39.50% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $5.05 per share. Albemarle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albemarle in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Albemarle stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

