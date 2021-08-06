APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT (NYSE:AIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.1. Apartment Investment and Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIV)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apartment Investment and Management in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Apartment Investment and Management stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AIV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Apartment Investment and Management

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. R1 RCM has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year (($2.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for R1 RCM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to $0.56 per share. R1 RCM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS R1 RCM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RCM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for R1 RCM in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” R1 RCM stock.

R1 RCM

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.05. ORBCOMM has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year (($0.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ORBCOMM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.03) per share. ORBCOMM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORBCOMM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORBC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ORBCOMM in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” ORBCOMM stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ORBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ORBCOMM

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOX)

FOX last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. FOX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FOX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FOX stock.

FOX