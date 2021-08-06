KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST (NYSE:KRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.8. Earnings for Kite Realty Group Trust are expected to grow by 7.63% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.41 per share. Kite Realty Group Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KRG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kite Realty Group Trust stock.

DUN & BRADSTREET (NYSE:DNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm earned $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dun & Bradstreet are expected to grow by 9.43% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.16 per share. Dun & Bradstreet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUN & BRADSTREET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DNB)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dun & Bradstreet in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dun & Bradstreet stock.

OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NASDAQ:OMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year ($3.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for Oasis Midstream Partners are expected to decrease by -3.33% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $2.90 per share. Oasis Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OMP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Oasis Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company earned $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Etsy has generated $2.69 earnings per share over the last year ($3.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.7. Earnings for Etsy are expected to grow by 20.91% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $3.47 per share. Etsy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ETSY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ETSY)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Etsy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Etsy stock.

