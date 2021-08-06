SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE last issued its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. SI-BONE has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year (($1.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SI-BONE are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.06) per share. SI-BONE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SI-BONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIBN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SI-BONE in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SI-BONE stock.

SI-BONE

QTS REALTY TRUST (NYSE:QTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.65. QTS Realty Trust has generated $2.84 earnings per share over the last year (($0.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for QTS Realty Trust are expected to grow by 10.87% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $2.55 per share. QTS Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QTS REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QTS)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QTS Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” QTS Realty Trust stock.

QTS Realty Trust

THE ANDERSONS (NASDAQ:ANDE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year ($2.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Earnings for The Andersons are expected to grow by 2.17% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.88 per share. The Andersons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE ANDERSONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANDE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Andersons in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Andersons stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ANDE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Andersons

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP (NYSE:RCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. Its revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Group has generated ($18.31) earnings per share over the last year (($24.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Royal Caribbean Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($13.41) to $1.72 per share. Royal Caribbean Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RCL)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royal Caribbean Group in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Royal Caribbean Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RCL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Royal Caribbean Group