DANAOS (NYSE:DAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos last announced its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos has generated $7.18 earnings per share over the last year ($36.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.0. Earnings for Danaos are expected to grow by 41.86% in the coming year, from $14.12 to $20.03 per share. Danaos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DANAOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Danaos in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Danaos stock.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE (NYSE:PAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline last issued its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($0.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Earnings for Plains All American Pipeline are expected to grow by 13.01% in the coming year, from $1.23 to $1.39 per share. Plains All American Pipeline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plains All American Pipeline in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Plains All American Pipeline stock.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:TBPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma last posted its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Theravance Biopharma has generated ($4.20) earnings per share over the last year (($4.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Theravance Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.79) to ($1.83) per share. Theravance Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TBPH)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Theravance Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Theravance Biopharma stock.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has generated $8.13 earnings per share over the last year ($7.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.6. Earnings for Charles River Laboratories International are expected to grow by 14.31% in the coming year, from $9.99 to $11.42 per share. Charles River Laboratories International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRL)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Charles River Laboratories International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Charles River Laboratories International stock.

