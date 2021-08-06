INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST (NYSE:CSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $1.41. Investors Real Estate Trust has generated $3.78 earnings per share over the last year ($1.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.5. Earnings for Investors Real Estate Trust are expected to grow by 2.31% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $3.99 per share. Investors Real Estate Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Investors Real Estate Trust stock.

AVIS BUDGET GROUP (NASDAQ:CAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group has generated ($6.21) earnings per share over the last year ($2.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Earnings for Avis Budget Group are expected to decrease by -2.66% in the coming year, from $5.64 to $5.49 per share. Avis Budget Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVIS BUDGET GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avis Budget Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Avis Budget Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES (NYSE:INN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year (($1.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Summit Hotel Properties are expected to grow by 633.33% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.88 per share. Summit Hotel Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Summit Hotel Properties in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Summit Hotel Properties stock.

10X GENOMICS (NASDAQ:TXG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. Its revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has generated ($0.95) earnings per share over the last year (($5.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for 10x Genomics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.19) per share. 10x Genomics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 10X GENOMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TXG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 10x Genomics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” 10x Genomics stock.

