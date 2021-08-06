GREEN PLAINS (NASDAQ:GPRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm earned $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Green Plains has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year (($2.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Green Plains are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to $1.06 per share. Green Plains has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREEN PLAINS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GPRE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Green Plains in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Green Plains stock.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IAA)

IAA last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. Its revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. IAA has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year ($2.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Earnings for IAA are expected to grow by 12.09% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.41 per share. IAA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IAA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IAA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IAA in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” IAA stock.

VEECO INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:VECO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Veeco Instruments are expected to grow by 38.46% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.26 per share. Veeco Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VEECO INSTRUMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VECO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veeco Instruments in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Veeco Instruments stock.

AMERISOURCEBERGEN (NYSE:ABC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AmerisourceBergen has generated $7.90 earnings per share over the last year (($18.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AmerisourceBergen are expected to grow by 14.71% in the coming year, from $9.04 to $10.37 per share. AmerisourceBergen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERISOURCEBERGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABC)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AmerisourceBergen in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AmerisourceBergen stock.

