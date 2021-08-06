CLARUS (NASDAQ:CLAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year ($0.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.8. Earnings for Clarus are expected to grow by 33.94% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.46 per share. Clarus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLARUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLAR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clarus in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clarus stock.

COHERENT (NASDAQ:COHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Coherent has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year (($6.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Coherent are expected to grow by 40.59% in the coming year, from $4.78 to $6.72 per share.

IS COHERENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COHR)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coherent in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Coherent stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in COHR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UNITIL (NYSE:UTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Unitil has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Earnings for Unitil are expected to grow by 7.00% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.60 per share. Unitil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UTL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unitil in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” Unitil stock.

THE AES (NYSE:AES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AES)

The AES last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company earned $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The AES are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.68 per share. The AES has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE AES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AES)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The AES in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The AES stock.

