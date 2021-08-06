ADDUS HOMECARE (NASDAQ:ADUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Addus HomeCare has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Earnings for Addus HomeCare are expected to grow by 15.16% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $3.57 per share. Addus HomeCare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADDUS HOMECARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADUS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Addus HomeCare in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Addus HomeCare stock.

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA (NYSE:RGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America last issued its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America has generated $7.54 earnings per share over the last year ($9.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Earnings for Reinsurance Group of America are expected to grow by 79.62% in the coming year, from $7.80 to $14.01 per share. Reinsurance Group of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RGA)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reinsurance Group of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Reinsurance Group of America stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RGA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS (NYSE:WLKP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners last announced its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($1.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Earnings for Westlake Chemical Partners are expected to grow by 24.59% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.28 per share. Westlake Chemical Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WLKP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Westlake Chemical Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WLKP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRIMBLE (NASDAQ:TRMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year ($1.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.1. Earnings for Trimble are expected to grow by 15.46% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $2.39 per share. Trimble has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIMBLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRMB)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trimble in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Trimble stock.

