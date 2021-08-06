HARMONIC (NASDAQ:HLIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.01) diluted earnings per share). Harmonic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARMONIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HLIT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harmonic in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Harmonic stock.

HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA (NYSE:HTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.27. Healthcare Trust of America has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.9. Earnings for Healthcare Trust of America are expected to grow by 2.82% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.82 per share. Healthcare Trust of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.Healthcare Trust of America will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159216”.

IS HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HTA)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Healthcare Trust of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Healthcare Trust of America stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HTA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DENNY’S (NASDAQ:DENN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Earnings for Denny’s are expected to grow by 67.44% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.72 per share. Denny’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DENNY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DENN)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Denny’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Denny’s stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FOX last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Its revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FOX has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year ($3.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for FOX are expected to decrease by -0.72% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $2.75 per share. FOX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOXA)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FOX in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FOX stock.

