VBI VACCINES (NASDAQ:VBIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines last announced its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for VBI Vaccines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.15) per share. VBI Vaccines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VBI VACCINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VBIV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VBI Vaccines in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” VBI Vaccines stock.

DOUGLAS EMMETT (NYSE:DEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.5. Earnings for Douglas Emmett are expected to grow by 12.29% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $2.01 per share. Douglas Emmett has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOUGLAS EMMETT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DEI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Douglas Emmett in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Douglas Emmett stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DEI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GAMCO INVESTORS (NYSE:GBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business earned $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. GAMCO Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAMCO INVESTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GBL)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GAMCO Investors in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” GAMCO Investors stock.

GODADDY (NYSE:GDDY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year (($3.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GoDaddy are expected to grow by 59.83% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.87 per share. GoDaddy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GODADDY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GDDY)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GoDaddy in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” GoDaddy stock.

