2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alussa Energy Acquisition stock.

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA (NASDAQ:PACB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California last issued its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pacific Biosciences of California are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.80) per share. Pacific Biosciences of California has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pacific Biosciences of California stock.

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:OSUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. OraSure Technologies has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for OraSure Technologies are expected to decrease by -18.18% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.27 per share. OraSure Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OraSure Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OraSure Technologies stock.

WESTERN DIGITAL (NASDAQ:WDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm earned $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.9. Earnings for Western Digital are expected to grow by 196.33% in the coming year, from $3.00 to $8.89 per share. Western Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Western Digital in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Western Digital stock.

