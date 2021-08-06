WEIS MARKETS (NYSE:WMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Weis Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TOPBUILD (NYSE:BLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. Its revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has generated $7.28 earnings per share over the last year ($8.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Earnings for TopBuild are expected to grow by 19.77% in the coming year, from $10.22 to $12.24 per share. TopBuild has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TopBuild in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TopBuild stock.

KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:KNSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.61) earnings per share over the last year (($2.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.73) to ($2.13) per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock.

QORVO (NASDAQ:QRVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Its revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has generated $9.30 earnings per share over the last year ($6.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for Qorvo are expected to grow by 11.69% in the coming year, from $10.61 to $11.85 per share. Qorvo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qorvo in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Qorvo stock.

