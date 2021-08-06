EVERQUOTE (NASDAQ:EVER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote last announced its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business earned $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. EverQuote has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EverQuote are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.02) per share. EverQuote has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERQUOTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVER)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EverQuote in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” EverQuote stock.

EverQuote

SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL (NYSE:SRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.6. Earnings for Spirit Realty Capital are expected to grow by 5.98% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $3.19 per share. Spirit Realty Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SRC)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit Realty Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Spirit Realty Capital stock.

Spirit Realty Capital

PROPETRO (NYSE:PUMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ProPetro has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($1.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ProPetro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to $0.21 per share. ProPetro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROPETRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PUMP)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ProPetro in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ProPetro stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PUMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ProPetro

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.65. Abiomed has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year ($4.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.8. Earnings for Abiomed are expected to grow by 18.45% in the coming year, from $4.39 to $5.20 per share. Abiomed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABIOMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABMD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Abiomed in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Abiomed stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABMD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Abiomed