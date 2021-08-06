ARCBEST (NASDAQ:ARCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest last posted its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. Its revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ArcBest has generated $3.23 earnings per share over the last year ($5.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for ArcBest are expected to grow by 6.10% in the coming year, from $5.25 to $5.57 per share. ArcBest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCBEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARCB)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ArcBest in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ArcBest stock.

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR (NASDAQ:LSCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.8. Earnings for Lattice Semiconductor are expected to grow by 37.29% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.81 per share. Lattice Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LSCC)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lattice Semiconductor in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lattice Semiconductor stock.

VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Varex Imaging are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.20 per share. Varex Imaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VAREX IMAGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VREX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Varex Imaging in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Varex Imaging stock.

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Its revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Horizon Therapeutics Public has generated $3.88 earnings per share over the last year ($1.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.7. Earnings for Horizon Therapeutics Public are expected to grow by 44.69% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $5.18 per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HZNP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Horizon Therapeutics Public stock.

