ALEXANDER’S (NYSE:ALX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $1.53. Alexander’s has generated $16.11 earnings per share over the last year ($13.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Earnings for Alexander’s are expected to grow by 9.95% in the coming year, from $18.80 to $20.67 per share. Alexander’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALEXANDER’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alexander’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alexander’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Alexander’s

WORKIVA (NYSE:WK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WK)

Workiva last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year (($0.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Workiva are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($1.08) per share. Workiva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORKIVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WK)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Workiva in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Workiva stock.

Workiva

TALOS ENERGY (NYSE:TALO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy has generated ($1.11) earnings per share over the last year (($10.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Talos Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $1.92 per share. Talos Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TALOS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TALO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Talos Energy in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Talos Energy stock.

Talos Energy

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:FLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. Its revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. FLEETCOR Technologies has generated $10.70 earnings per share over the last year ($8.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.3. Earnings for FLEETCOR Technologies are expected to grow by 13.94% in the coming year, from $11.91 to $13.57 per share. FLEETCOR Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FLEETCOR Technologies stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies